Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $19,757,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

