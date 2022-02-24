Sport and Leisure Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.13 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Sport and Leisure has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $495,790.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00093137 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sport and Leisure

SNL is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

