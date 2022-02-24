Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.82

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $133.82 and last traded at $139.90, with a volume of 5745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.11.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

