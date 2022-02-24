Sprague Resources (SRLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -42.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating ) by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Sprague Resources worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.