SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,691. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.20.
About SpringWorks Therapeutics (Get Rating)
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.
