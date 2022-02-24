Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $24,820,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,552,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.