Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.52

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $8.26. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 25,314 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4107 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 58.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

