Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.52

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as low as $8.26. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 25,314 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4107 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.84%. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th.
Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUND)
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.