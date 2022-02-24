Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.38

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 36029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

