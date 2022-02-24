Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,373 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.50% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,477,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 299,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 946,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

