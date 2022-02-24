Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,728,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

