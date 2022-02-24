Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,728,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 73,389 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

