Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.
NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 2,728,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.
About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)
Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.
