Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-2.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.34-6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 2,728,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

