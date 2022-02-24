Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.140-$2.240 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 2,728,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

