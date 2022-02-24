SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.26

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.26 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 3506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.33.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SPX by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

