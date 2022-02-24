SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.19

SQL Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. engages in the development of connect devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. Its products include lighting, fans, and safety quick light devices. The company was founded by Rani Roland Kohen on October 23, 2006 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQL Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQL Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.