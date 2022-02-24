Square (NYSE:SQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Square stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 30,634,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.00.
In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.32.
Square Company Profile (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
