Square (NYSE:SQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Square stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 30,634,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,610,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.00.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Square stock. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.32.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.