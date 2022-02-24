Square (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Square traded as low as $88.57 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 18269825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.91.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.32.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

