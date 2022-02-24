Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 20,175 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 765.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 53,123 shares valued at $9,365,093. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -306.09, a P/E/G ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

