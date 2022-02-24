Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.30.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

