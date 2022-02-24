Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Glaukos by 574.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Glaukos by 35.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Glaukos by 652.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 212.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 142,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup raised their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.