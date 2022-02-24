Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Paycor HCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $136,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

PYCR opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

