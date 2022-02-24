Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 135,400 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Tronox at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

