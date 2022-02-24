Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 328,531 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 328,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skillz in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

