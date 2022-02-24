Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $331.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.00. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

