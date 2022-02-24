Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 25,064 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Pacira BioSciences worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 97.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 60.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

