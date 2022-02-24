Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 39,211 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Ping Identity worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of PING stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Ping Identity Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.