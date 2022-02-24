Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 39,211 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Ping Identity worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PING stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Ping Identity Profile (Get Rating)
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ping Identity (PING)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.