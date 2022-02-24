Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 44,055 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 728.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

