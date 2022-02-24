Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 59,904 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Avid Technology worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $103,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $115,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 29.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter worth $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

