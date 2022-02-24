Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 96,643 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.32% of IMAX worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IMAX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in IMAX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

