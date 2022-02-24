Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $17,732,000. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWAN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 343,184 shares of company stock worth $5,988,477 in the last quarter.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

