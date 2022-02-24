Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,923,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 14.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 5.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth about $14,334,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

