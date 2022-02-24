Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,190 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Amyris worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.