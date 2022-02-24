Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicell worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

