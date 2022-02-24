Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 1,432.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Chico’s FAS worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

