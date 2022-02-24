Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cytokinetics worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

