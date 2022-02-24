Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.47% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after buying an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after buying an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,371,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 318,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after buying an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 215,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

