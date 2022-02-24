Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,708 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

