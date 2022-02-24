Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

