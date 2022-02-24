Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 904.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Mercury Systems worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

