Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 74,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

