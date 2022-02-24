Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of LivePerson worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 13.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 55.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 495,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.83 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPSN. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

