Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.18% of Telos worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Telos by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $684.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.15. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

TLS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

