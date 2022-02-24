Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,212,000 after buying an additional 57,664 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 511,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

