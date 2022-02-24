Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 887.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 333,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

