Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 117.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 340,808 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

MUR stock opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

