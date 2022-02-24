Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 137,235 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 1,869.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,235 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DISCK opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.19.
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
