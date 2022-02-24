Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 25,914 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Beam Therapeutics worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

