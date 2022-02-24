Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 27,337 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 158.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

