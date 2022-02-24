Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 115,228 shares worth $6,963,368. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

AMPL stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

